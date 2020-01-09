Index: Non-native English proficiency highest in EU countries

Luxembourg has been ranked ninth out of 100 countries or regions for its non-native speakers English-language skills, ahead of Germany but behind Austria.
The 2019 English Proficiency Index issued Luxembourg with a score of 64.03, keeping the Grandy Duchy among the 14 highest proficiency countries but pushing the nation two places down the ranking since 2018.
In Europe, Luxembourg ranked seventh for English proficiency among non-native English speakers. Globally, European countries dominated the top 10, with Netherlands at number 1, followed by Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Outside of Europe were Singapore, in fifth place, and South Africa, in sixth.
The report concluded that Europe had the highest English proficiency of any region “by a wide margin”.
“This success reflects decades of effort by national ministries and the EU itself to promote multilingualism. Fast and easy communication strengthens ties between Europeans, as does student exchange, travel, and transnational work.”
But, it wasn’t all rosy
The report author wrote that European countries would raise proficiency further, especially among older age ranges, by “instituting adult training that is certified externally and normalised against credentialling systems to ensure its quality and portability between jobs.”
The situation in Luxembourg
The use of English in Luxembourg as a language of communication is so widespread it has led to calls for it to be made a language of administration. Petition 1414, which closed on 31 December 2019 with 1,365 signatures, did not achieve the 4,500 signature threshold to generate a parliamentary debate on the matter. A similar call to open some areas of justice and administration to the English language was made in petition 1417, which opened on 6 December 2019.
Anyone may sign a petition, provided they are aged 15 or over and have a social security card in Luxembourg.
If the petitions garner 4,500 signatures or more before they are closed for signing, Luxembourg MPs will debate the subject in parliament.