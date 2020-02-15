Indexation expected Q1-Q3 2021

The next 2.5% salary adjustment in line with inflation is expected to hit pay packets some time between the first and third quarter of 2021, Statec reports.
In an economic forecast published on Friday, the statistics body wrote that it expected 2% inflation growth for 2020 and 2021.
“This acceleration essentially reverts from increased prices for petrol products. These forecasts take into account the introduction of free public transport from 1 March 2020 (a slight lowering impact) and the new increase in fuel excise expected in the coming months,” the report read.
Statec forecast a jump in Brent oil prices compared to low rates at the start of February ($54/barrel), predicting a maximum rise to $68.20 in 2020 and $81 in 2021.
It based its indexation prediction on the mechanical impact in a high scenario (the price of Brent rises $1 more per month) and low scenario (it falls -$1 per month).
Indexation is a mechanism used to maintain public purchasing power after inflation. The last indexation adjustment was imposed on 1 January 2020.