India and China in deadly clash; praise for Marcus Rashford

Trump on police reform, Luxembourg aid package for farmers, New Zealand imports covid, Instagram on the up, Facebook shifts slightly on political ads, and a sports roundup. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Indian troops killed in clash with China
The Indian army has reported that 20 of its soldiers were killed in a fight allegedly using clubs and rocks with Chinese troops in the disputed Kashmir region. It is the first deadly clash in the border area in at least 45 years. India has accused China of crossing the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan valley and occupying 38,000sq km of its territory. The BBC, The Economist and CNN have details, background and analysis.
Footballer Rashford praised for meal vouchers reform
Manchester United and England football star Marcus Rashford is being praised for his campaign to get the UK government to extend a school meal voucher scheme over the summer holidays. Media coverage of a letter written by the 22-year old to the government was instrumental in a U-turn announced on Tuesday that will see a new £120m “covid summer food fund” for 1.3 million children in England. While there was no football in England, Rashford started a charity that raised money to feed 400,000 children, helped with a drive to end homelessness and learned sign language ahead of judging a poetry contest at a school for the deaf. The Guardian, Manchester Evening News, FT, Planet Football and Sky News have details.
Trump issues police reform order
US president Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order on police reform that, among other measures, encourages police departments to employ the latest standards for use of force. They include a ban on chokeholds unless an officer’s life is in danger and using less-lethal weapons such as stun guns. The president expressed sympathy for the families of victims of police violence but reiterated his pledge that “Americans want law and order, they demand law and order.” Reuters, CNN, Fox News and The Washington Post have reports and analysis.
Luxembourg: help for farmers
Minister of agriculture Romain Schneider on Tuesday unveiled details of a €5 million package to help Luxembourg’s farming sector recover from the covid-19 crisis. Aid will be given to educational farms that had to close to the public during confinement. The ministry will also provide cash to help promote local agricultural produce. And it will support innovation and investment in technology to enable the sector to address food, environmental and climate challenges.
Luxembourg: school classes to unite before summer
The government is set to announce on Friday that it will lift the splitting of school classes into two groups for the last two weeks of the summer term. RTL reports that teaching unions have welcomed the decision for primary schools, though they are more sceptical about reuniting classes in high schools.
New Zealand women bring covid from UK
Two women who arrived in New Zealand from the UK have become the country’s first new cases of coronavirus in 24 days. The women had been released early from quarantine on compassionate grounds in order to visit a dying relative. The New Zealand Herald, The Guardian and Stuff have more details.
Instagram on the rise
The 2020 Reuters Institute Digital News report released on Tuesday has concluded that the use of Instagram as a source to get news had doubled since 2018. The social media app, owned by Facebook, is used for news by 11% of those surveyed, and is catching up with Twitter on 12%. The BBC and CNET have reports.
Facebook users will be able to turn off political ads
Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that Facebook will allow its users to turn off seeing political ads, though he did not say when the new feature will be rolled out. “We’ll still remind you to vote,” he wrote in an op-ed for USA Today.
Sports roundup
Football: Bayern Munich claimed their eighth successive Bundesliga title on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s 31st goal of the season. Tennis: The US Open will go ahead as planned, but without spectators at Flushing Meadow, after New York governor Andrew Cuomo gave the event the green light. Cricket: However, the men's T20 World Cup in Australia is "unlikely" to take place this year. It had been scheduled to start on 18 October.
Street cat Bob dies
The cat that inspired former drug addict James Bowen to write the book “A Street Cat Named Bob” has reportedly died at the age of 14. The BBC says Bowen adopted the cat after finding him abandoned and injured and said that looking after the pet saved his life. The book was published in 2012 and spawned five sequels that have been translated in more than 40 languages.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts