Industry jobs, domestic violence, virus update: 100,7 roundup

Delano journalist Cordula Schnuer joined Marc Clement on the "Connecting” programme on Radio 100,7 on Friday 5 March.
During the show, they discussed the results of a survey carried out by industry federation Fedil, which predicts more than half of jobs in the next two years will require a Master’s or PhD degree.
Also on the agenda was a new application for domestic violence victims, which will be launched on International Women’s Day on 8 March by the Vodafone Foundation together with Femmes en Détresse.
Finally, the two spoke about the latest updates from the government on the coronavirus pandemic in Luxembourg, as restrictions could be eased from 2 April and the vaccine campaign could pick up speed next month.
