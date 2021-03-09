Industry leader stands by dictatorship comment

A month after suggesting that transparency on government dealings with companies would only be made public in a dictatorship, Michèle Detaille has said she stands by her words, even if she might phrase them differently.
Speaking on Radio 100,7 on Monday, the Fedil director defended a statement she made a month ago in which she said that it was “idiotic and counterproductive” to share the details of a concession contract between the State and RTL with a third party. She said that such transparency would be customary only in dictatorships.
The statement attracted widespread criticism but Detaille stood by her words on Monday. She said that transparency over this matter could have a far-reaching impact on Luxembourg’s attractiveness for companies, who have no guarantee that MPs would keep confidential information to themselves.
Detaille said that the industrial sector was counting on the vaccines in order to return to pre-covid activity levels. She also pointed out that Luxembourg’s strategy not to vaccinate cross-border workers could be problematic for frontline workers living over the border such as security agents. And, since it was international women’s day, Detaille said she opposed the introduction of female quotas for industry to level out the gender balance.