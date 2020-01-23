Intertrust buys Lux ‘admin activities’ from Round Hill

The corporate and fund administration services provider Intertrust has bought part of the back office bits of Round Hill Capital, a real estate investment, development and management outfit.
A spokesman for Intertrust told Delano on Thursday that:
“Intertrust has acquired the legal and corporate administration activities, managed from Luxemburg. In common with our global client relationship management we will work together to identify ways to broaden our service provision in line with business growth plans.”
“Approximately 30 people” are involved, he said.
In a press release issued on 23 January, Intertrust did not disclose the value of the transaction, but said it would “provide dedicated ongoing support to Round Hill Capital”.
The Intertrust rep told Delano:
“We consider these to be confidential matters between Round Hill Capital and Intertrust and are not confirming value and contract duration at this time.”
On its website Intertrust said it had “3,500 specialists working from 30 countries” and that it worked with “80% of the Top 50 of the Private Equity International 300”.
“Round Hill is a real estate investment and asset management firm with a global footprint” that employs 230 people in 14 offices worldwide, its website said.
Per the Intertrust spokesman: “The deal was closed at the time of announcement.”