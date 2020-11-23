Investigative journalism, media freedom: EU call for proposals

The European Commission on Friday launched a call for proposals of €3.9m, providing grants for three pilot projects in line with a series of EU co-funded projects on cross-border investigations and violations of press and media freedom.
Discussions surrounding media pluralism and freedom, as well as threats to journalists and the growing importance of collaborative journalism, have become increasingly importance to the European Commission over the past year, with 10 ongoing projects at the moment, representing nearly €7m in EU funding.
“More than ever journalists are facing threats, from online harassment to physical attacks, from political pressure to the lack of job security. When journalists are in danger, democracy is in danger. This is why we are funding projects which will directly support journalists who need it with legal and practical assistance as well as with grants for cross-border investigations,” Věra Jourová, vice-president for values and transparency said in the Friday press statement.
The call is aimed at NGOs, international organisations as well as academia with project coordinators based in the EU and each project including at least two countries. The deadline for proposal submissions is 20 January 2021.