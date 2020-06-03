IQ-EQ makes new push into family office space

The investor and corporate services provider IQ-EQ has expanded its family office line of business with a new “dedicated and holistic” branch.
The outfit’s Family Office Services unit serves “the evolving needs of both single and multi-family offices as well as high-net-worth executives and entrepreneurs looking for a virtual family office set-up,” per a 1 June press release.
Family offices provide administrative, advisory and investment services to the well-heeled.
According to IQ-EQ’s announcement:
“We recognised the need for a dedicated, cross-segment offering that would cover both traditional fiduciary and administration services as well as more recent requirements, such as ESG and KRI reporting, deal flow, regulatory and tax compliance, philanthropy, alternative and luxury asset services.”
Steve Sokic, IQ-EQ’s group head of private wealth and chair of its Family Office Services Committee, stated in the press release:
“With the next decade set to be full of challenges and opportunities as trillions of dollars are passed down to the next generation, we want to make sure we’re as focused and flexible as possible to be trusted partners to our family office clients, and the families they represent, throughout their evolution and across generations.”
IQ-EQ is perhaps best known in the grand duchy as a fund administration and management company provider and as a fiduciary.
The company said on its Linkedin page that it employed more than 2,800 staff in 23 jurisdictions. A Linkedin search on 3 June showed 199 people working for IQ-EQ in Luxembourg. The company was previously known as SGG.