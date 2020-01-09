Iran escalation avoided; von der Leyen schools Johnson

Ukraine airline crash investigation, Harry and Meghan controversy, World Bank cuts forecasts, marine molluscs get 3D glasses, and a weekend what’s on guide. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
US and Iran scale down, for now
US president Donald Trump appears to have either won the first battle in a new cold war or escaped immersing the United States, and maybe others, in a broad war with Iran, depending on perspective. The FT and New York Times both suggests Trump has “backed away” after he said Iran is standing down following Wednesday’s revenge missile attacks on US bases in Iraq. The Washington Post reckons the president “seemed to be celebrating a victory”. The Guardian suggests that even though both sides don’t actually want war, they “remain on collision course”. And Vanity Fair says that Trump’s brinkmanship could even be “the last straw” for some of his supporters.
Johnson has “positive” meeting with von der Leyen
The first formal meeting between UK prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday saw the two bond over their experience at European School in Uccle, Brussels, The Guardian reports. Johnson described the meeting as “positive”, even though von der Leyen “quietly schooled” the prime minister about the consequences of divergence, according to The Telegraph. Johnson continues to insist there will be no extension to the so-called transition period, leaving The New York Times to say that the timetable is “all-but-impossible” and will likely result in a “bare bones” deal that will require more negotiations beyond the end of the year. And the BBC’s excellent Europe editor Katya Adler says phase two Brexit will be a “rocky ride”.
Iran keeps Ukrainian crash black box
The black box recorders from the Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed just after take-off from Teheran on Wednesday will not by handed over to the manufacturer or the United States, Iran has said. The BBC reports that the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation insists his organisation will lead the crash investigation. Reuters says Justin Trudeau wants Canada to play a role in the probe as 63 Canadians were among the victims. Meanwhile, both RT and CNBC raise a series of questions about the crash.
World Bank issues forecast warning
The World Bank has reviewed its global economy forecast for 2019 and 2020, Reuters reports. The new figures indicate growth of 2.4% for 2019 and 2.5% for 2020, both 0.2% down on previous forecasts. The Guardian highlights the bank’s warning of the risk of a fresh global debt crisis,
Harry and Meghan to step back
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have announced they will step back as "senior" royals, the BBC reports. The couple released a statement but did not consult other members of the family. The Guardian has a round-up of reaction from other media, while Fast Company has collated jokes from Twitter about the news.
Pneumonia SARS link
CNBC reports that the WHO suggests an outbreak of pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan may be linked to viruses that caused the fatal SARS and MERS outbreaks.
Something for the weekend
Friday 10 January: pianist Jérôme Klein performs at the Philharmonie in a trio with Pol Belardi and Niels Engel at 8pm. Saturday 11 January: a chance to hear a live performance of Bernard Hermann’s mesmerising score to Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” at the Philharmonie at 8pm. Sunday 12 January: hear soprano Hanna Blažíková and the Les Passions de l'Ame orchestra from Bern perform works by Handel, Locatelli, Marcello and Monteverdi at Walferdange church at 5pm. Or, if you enjoy cider and winter traditions, head to Ramborn’s farm in Born for Luxembourg’s first ever wassailing event at 5pm.
3D glasses for cuttlefish
Scientists examining how marine molluscs judge distance of their prey have used unusual methods in their research, The Guardian reports. They strapped on 3D glasses to cuttlefish and played them “some juicy 3D shrimp movies” to determine whether they use stereopsis in their hunting.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts