Iran missile attacks raise the stakes in Middle East

Johnson to meet von der Leyen; Spain has a government; McConnell confident over impeachment trial; Ghosn to make statement. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Trump to make statement on Iran
More than a dozen ballistic missiles launched by Iran hit two airbases in Iraq that house US troops in the early hours of Wednesday, the BBC, CNN and Associated Press report. Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif tweeted later that the attacks were “proportionate measures in self-defense” and suggested his country had thus concluded its response to the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. US president Donald Trump tweeted that “all is well” and that he would be making a statement on Wednesday morning. The attack came just hours after the funeral for Soleimani was abandoned when dozens of mourners were killed and up to 200 injured in a crush as crowds gathered in Teheran, The Guardian reports. Meanwhile, Reuters reports on a survey that indicates 53% of Americans disapprove of president Trump's handling of Iran.
Markets react to Iran attacks
Marketwatch reports that crude oil prices surged, and US stock market futures “tumbled” upon news of the missile strikes. CNBC says gold, the Japanese Yen and defense stocks all profited from market reaction to the attacks. CNBC also has a look at why gold is now reaching record highs, and it is not just because of geopolitical factors.
Breaking: Ukraine passenger plane crashes in Iran
The BBC is among media reporting that a Boeing-737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed near Tehran. Early reports suggest the plane, carrying 180 people, crashed just after take-off en route to Kiev.
Sánchez wins support for coalition in Spain
Months of political stalemate in Spain were ended on Tuesday when caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez won approval for his PSOE-Unidas Podemos coalition by just two votes in congress, El Pais in English reports. It is the first time Spain has had a coalition government since 1939. Reuters has a list of the policies, including tax rises for higher earners, an increase in the minimum wage and dialogue on Catalonia, that the coalition has pledged to undertake.
Johnson to host von der Leyen
British prime minister Boris Johnson will today hold talks with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Downing Street. According to the BBC, Johnson will stress the importance of the UK and EU reaching a trade deal by the end of the year. The Telegraph (paywall) reveals that Michel Barnier has raised “issues of concern” about EU citizens’ rights in the UK post-Brexit in a letter to Steven Barclay. MEPs have also voiced “grave concern” about the approach the Johnson government is taking to EU citizens, The Guardian reports.
Venezuela showdown settles little
Two days after being physically barred from parliament and replaced by Luis Parra, Juan Guaidó and dozens of opposition lawmakers pushed through security lines to enter Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. CNN says that despite the dramatic showdown, Venezuela's political future remains murky. Forbes reckons Guaidó and his supporters were “having their Storming of the Bastille moment”.
Republicans can control impeachment trial rules
Mitch McConnell reckons he has enough Republican support to set the rules for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Reuters reports. The Senate majority leader is averse to calling witnesses, and The Washington Post has a synopsis of how the trial could work if he gets his way. Meanwhile, at a fundraiser in New York City, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has made what HuffPost calls a “rosy prediction” that McConnell will become “mildly cooperative” if Donald Trump is no longer president.
Judge threatens to revoke Weinstein bail
Judge James Burke angrily rebuked Harvey Weinstein for using his phone in court as the second day of his trial for rape and sexual assault began in New York, The Guardian reports. Burke said that if Weinstein repeated the violation, his $2 million bail would immediately be revoked. The New York Times says that Salma Hayek, Rosie Perez and Charlize Theron were named as possible witnesses who might be called to testify. USA Today has an in-depth account of the day’s action from the courtroom.
Ghosn v. Nissan enters next round
Former chairman and CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, is scheduled to hold a news conference in Beirut today, Bloomberg reports. Ghosn, who escaped from custody in Japan last week, is seeking to salvage his reputation after the car maker accused him of understating his pay and misusing company money. Nissan is expected to respond with legal challenges.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts