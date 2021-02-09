Isabelle Faber, new president of Women in Business

The Women in Business (WIB) association has announced that its founder and board chair Marie-Jeanne Chèvremont-Lorenzini, would be stepping down from the post after 20 years.
The former board chair has handed over to Isabelle Faber, who has been occupying the role since January and is supported by vice-chair Cécile Lorenzini. Faber is currently the head of communications and public relations at Post Luxembourg.
Her predecessor Chèvremont-Lorenzini--who is on the board of Delano publisher Maison Moderne--will continue to be a part of the association and was awarded the title of honorary chair, the WIB announced on Tuesday.
Founded in 2005, Women in Business aims to develop and encourage networking among business women from all sectors in Luxembourg. To this end, the association organises dedicated events such as golf tournaments, cultural and social events.
Talking about her new role, Faber emphasized that “WIB’s objective will not change and will remain motivated by our desire to exchange views, share experiences and draw new inspiration from the experiences of our members and guests at events we regularly organise.”