ISL appoints new board chair

Board members at the International School of Luxembourg have appointed entrepreneur and client services expert Maaret Davey to head up its board of governors.
Davey, who has served on the ISL’s board of governors for the past six years, including serving as secretary for two, has had a varied career in the IT and financial services sectors.
With an MBA and certification in accounting, she established an IT consultancy.
In 2013, she began working for Nordea Bank, developing a portfolio of clients and setting up the KYC and tax due diligence teams there. In 2020, she joined Pictet & Cie from UBS, where she worked as client advisor within the UHNW team and was head of the client services team that she set up.
Davey succeeds Nicolas Henckes, who served as chair for the last two years.