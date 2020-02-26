ISL staff-school negotiations to continue Thursday

Unions and staff delegates from the International School of Luxembourg are expected to continue discussions on Thursday over a contentious new salary scale proposal.
Discussions stalled in 2018 over the remuneration package proposed for future employees as part of efforts to renew the private school’s collective working agreement.
In January, staff conducted a symbolic walk out and walk in and worked to rule for a number of days in a bid to pressure the school governors into backing down.
Under the proposal, new teachers will have a higher starting salary than under the current salary scale. But over time, the salary evolution would slow down. The collective working agreement covers some 270 school employees, of which 200 are teachers.
Negotiations resumed in February with the national conciliation office, clarifying the offers and requests of both sides. In Thursday’s meeting, both parties will be able to return to the negotiating table to discuss the respective salary scale proposals.