10 things to do this week

14.01 - 21.01 2020
1

Win Reset tix

16.01.2020

The Reset jazz festival returns to Neimënster with a line-up featuring eight musicians from all over Europe. Delano has a pair of tickets to give away to Saturday’s jam session.

ISL student receives top in world award in Cambridge exam series

News Current affairs 20.01.2020 Delano staff
Award winner Charlotte Barberon flanked by ISL director Nikki Crush and upper school principal Iain Fish Photo: ISL handout 

Award winner Charlotte Barberon flanked by ISL director Nikki Crush and upper school principal Iain Fish Photo: ISL handout 

International School of Luxembourg student Charlotte Barberon has received the prestigious honour of highest mark in the world for Cambridge IGCSE additional mathematics in the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards. 

The award recognised her performance in the June 2019 Cambridge examinations, which took place in more than 40 countries worldwide. According to the Cambridge IGCSE website, its qualifications, which align with the GCSE in England, “gives students more options than any other international qualification.”

In a Monday press statement from the school, ISL director Nicki Crush congratulated Barberon as well as the staff. “The results are a reflection of the enormous talent at ISL not only amongst learners but also within the teaching profession.”

 

Charlotte Barberon Iain Fish Nicki Crush International School of Luxembourg Cambridge education luxembourg