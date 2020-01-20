ISL student receives top in world award in Cambridge exam series

International School of Luxembourg student Charlotte Barberon has received the prestigious honour of highest mark in the world for Cambridge IGCSE additional mathematics in the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.
The award recognised her performance in the June 2019 Cambridge examinations, which took place in more than 40 countries worldwide. According to the Cambridge IGCSE website, its qualifications, which align with the GCSE in England, “gives students more options than any other international qualification.”
In a Monday press statement from the school, ISL director Nicki Crush congratulated Barberon as well as the staff. “The results are a reflection of the enormous talent at ISL not only amongst learners but also within the teaching profession.”