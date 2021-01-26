ISL students sing to school director

International School of Luxembourg lower school students sang a special "Happy Birthday" to director Nikki Crush on Monday.
As the school noted on its Facebook page, this is the last birthday Crush will be celebrating in her role, as she is set to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Crush, the first female director of ISL, took over the role from her successor, Chris Bowman, in 2014. By the time she retires, she will have worked at the school for 25 years, having joined the school in 1995 when it was based in Limpertsberg. At that time, there were 135 students in the upper school while at end-2018 the school counted over 1,300.
Succeeding her will be David J. Condon, also known as "DJ", who takes over the role on 1 August.
Condon's experience includes 10 years’ teaching at Florida’s Pinellas County Schools, plus an international career which includes roles at the American International School of Rotterdam and Taipei American School, where he eventually served as its K-12 principal for curriculum, research and programme development. He also has experience in Yangon, Myanmar; Kobe, Japan; and Hawaii.