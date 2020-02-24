ISML Primary Open Morning Saturday 29 February 2020

Welcome to ISML’s Open Morning, taking place on 29th February 2020 from 9 until 12. Families interested in knowing more about thelearning environment at ISML primary are invited to experience a day of a learner at ISML and to visit typical classrooms and gaining insights into ongoing school projects.
International Primary School Michel Lucius warmly welcome prospective families to their Open Morning, taking place on 29th February 2020 from 9 until 12.
Families are invited to experience a day in the life of a learner at ISML, by visiting typical classrooms and specialised rooms as well as gaining insights into a range of ongoing school projects.
You can meet the staff and discover the school and its learner profile, the Cambridge Primary Curriculum and the exciting range of learning activities at different information stands:
- Core subjects : English, Mathematics, Science
- Languages : Luxembourgish, French and German
- Foundation subjects : Art and Design, Humanities (Geography and History), ICT, Music, PE, Philosophy for Children, Global perspectives
- KiVa, a research-based anti-bullying program that has been developed in the University of Turku, Finland
Families are kindly asked to register for the presentation at either 9AM, 10AM or 11AM by following this link.
To allow children and parents to experience the learning environment first hand, school warmly encourage families to sign up their children for a workshop in one of the following areas: Music, Art, Science, Computing, Reading. This will give the opportunity to have one family member attend the presentation while another family member can accompany the child to the workshop. Simply add the preferred workshop in the comment box.
Venue:
International Primary School Michel Lucius
1, avenue Joseph Sax
L-2515 Luxembourg