iSpace Europe en route to the moon

Nasa is aiming to revive programmess towards the moon. In this context, Luxembourg company iSpace Europe has been selected for the programme that is currently being set up. The firm’s robots will make it possible to collect mineral material from the surface of the Earth’s satellite.
Four companies have been selected under the Artemis programme to collect space resources and transfer ownership to the US space agency.
Lunar regolith
The main aim of collecting said material is to ensure “that Artemis operations can be conducted safely and sustainably to support the establishment of human lunar exploration,” explains Nasa.
The chosen companies, including iSpace Luxembourg and iSpace Japan, will be responsible for collecting lunar regolith (dust and surface rocks), providing images and determining the location of the harvest. The property will then be transferred to Nasa.
iSpace Europe will intervene in the mission to the moon scheduled for 2023. Nasa hopes to send astronauts to the moon in 2024, 55 years after Neil Armstrong’s first step.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.