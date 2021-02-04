Italy calls on ‘Super Mario’; Republicans back Cheney and Greene

Canada labels Proud Boys terrorists, Golden Globes picks for Luxembourg, double trouble for McKinsey, Apple car, and goats on Zoom. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Italy: Draghi to try to form government
Former president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, has agreed to form a national unity government in Italy after being summoned by president Sergio Mattarella. The move follows the collapse of Giuseppe Conte’s coalition after former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his Italia Viva party from the ruling majority. Italy faces one of its severest financial crises as a result of the covid pandemic and is set to be the biggest recipient of the EU recovery fund, with a €200bn bail out. But Draghi faces a challenge to form a unity government and will likely have to gain support of either the Five Star Movement or The League to avoid new elections. The FT and BBC report on the latest, while The Guardian has an interesting profile of ‘Super Mario’.
Republicans seek unity by backing Cheney and Greene
Republicans in the US House of Representatives have opted not to punish either Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, or Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy theory supporter who called for the execution of Democrats. Cheney, the daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney, will continue to serve as the No. 3 House Republican. Greene, however, still faces a vote in the House on whether she should be allowed to continue to sit on committees. She is on the education and labor committee, even though she has claimed that school shootings such as the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 primary school children died, were staged events. Reuters, CNN and The New York Times have more.
Canada adds white supremacy groups to terrorist list
Canada’s public safety minister Bill Blair on Wednesday announced that the Proud Boys and several other white nationalist groups have been branded terrorist organisations. Offshoots of al-Qaida, Isis and Hizbul Mujahedin were also added to the list. “Canada will not tolerate ideological, religious or politically motivated acts of violence,” Blair said. CBC and CTV News have details.
Luxembourg: AstraZeneca vaccine on way
Luxembourg’s health chief, Jean-Claude Schmit, has said delivery of the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine is expected in the coming days. Speaking at a publicly broadcast talk with health minister Paulette Lenert, Schmit also said that an optimistic scenario could see the final stage of the country’s vaccination programme, targeting people aged 16-50, reached by summer--though he did not want to “make promises we cannot keep”. Delano reported on Wednesday evening.
Luxembourg films, female directors up for Golden Globes
As we reported on Wednesday, two Luxembourg co-productions, animated feature “Wolfwalkers” (Mélusine Productions) and French drama “Deux” (Tarantula), have been nominated for the 2021 Golden Globes. Both films could also be shortlisted for Oscar nominations next week. The Golden Globes also for the first time included three female directors among its nominees--Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Regina King for One Night In Miami, and Chloe Zhao for Nomadland. Variety and Billboard have the full lists.
Covid update
203 of the 10,577 covid-19 tests carried out on Tuesday were positive, the health ministry reported on Wednesday. A total of 71 people were being treated in hospital, including 14 in intensive care, and one further person died bringing the death toll to 587. Delano has rolling coverage.
Austin plans military stand downs
The new US defense secretary Lloyd Austin sprang into action on Wednesday as he announced plans for military-wide stand downs. The previous day he had dismissed hundreds of members of the Pentagon’s policy advisory boards, including many of Donald Trump’s last-minute nominees. Austin, the first Black man to hold the post, has said he aims to rid the military of “racists and extremists”. CBS, The Wall Street Journal and Reuters report.
Apple car on the horizon
CNBC says its sources suggest tech giant Apple and car maker Hyundai-Kia are close to finding a deal that would see production start on an Apple-branded autonomous electric vehicle. The car could be made at Kia’s assembly plant in West Point, Georgia.
McKinsey settles opioid claims…
McKinsey & Co has agreed to settle claims by more than 40 US states for its role in advising Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family over the OxyContin opioid. The consultancy firm will pay out a total of $573 million to meet the claims, according to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.
…and fires researchers
Several members of the McKinsey CIB Insights research team, which sold data and analytics to major financial services clients, have been fired and the unit’s work has been suspended following policy violations, the FT reports.
Hong Kong protestors nominated for peace prize
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers have written to the Nobel committee to nominate Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement for the peace prize. They cite the protestors’ “bravery and determination that have inspired the world.” The Guardian has more.
French state guilty over climate change
A Paris court has found the French state guilty of “non-respect of its engagements” on tackling climate change. The case was brought to court by four environmental groups, including Greenpeace France. A petition arguing the case had been signed by 2.3 million people. France24 and The Guardian report.
Rent a goat for teleconference calls
The Cronkshaw Fold Farm in Lancashire, England has raised more than £50,000 by hiring out its goats for conference calls at £5 per five minutes. The farm offers a selection of seven goats that can be hired on numerous teleconference platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft teams and Skype. Bored Panda has details.
