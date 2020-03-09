Italy locks down; stock markets plunge; women protest

Ted Cruz self-quarantines, MH17 trial, Harris backs Biden, North Korea fires missiles, sports roundup and 53 washing hands songs. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Italy imposes strict quarantine
The Italian government has imposed new quarantine rules in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus, Forbes, the BBC and Sky News report. The move comes as 133 people died as a result of contracting the virus, taking the death toll in Italy to 366. Up to 16 million people in Lombardy and 14 provinces in Italy now need special permission to travel. In an interesting analysis, The Atlantic says other Western countries are watching the situation in Italy closely and may soon have to impose similar restrictions, while The Guardian cites Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz saying it is a matter of time before other governments are forced to take drastic containment action. The Guardian also has a photo gallery of how the shutdown is affecting Italy.
5th case in Luxembourg
We reported on Sunday that authorities in the grand duchy revealed over the weekend that three more people had been diagnosed with covid-19, bringing the total rate to five confirmed cases.
Stock markets take another big hit
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are likely to show a Monday opening loss of about 1,300 points as the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus continues to take its toll, CNBC reports. But an oil price war following the collapse of talks between OPEC and its allies in Vienna is exacerbating the losses, Marketwatch, Reuters, the Wall Street Journal and the FT report.
Cruz self-quarantined
Meanwhile, in the United States senator Ted Cruz became the highest profile person to self-quarantine after a person he came into contact with at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February tested positive, Reuters reports.
International Women’s Day marred by violence
While hundreds of thousands peacefully celebrated International Women’s Day around the world on Sunday, some events were marked by violence and suppression. Politico reports that Turkish police allegedly used tear gas to break up a demonstration by thousands of women in Istanbul, and security forces arrested demonstrators in Kyrgyzstan. NPR says Islamist groups attacked a rally in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Reuters says a growing outcry over inequality, femicide and strict abortion controls sparked massive turnout across Latin America. The Guardian has a picture gallery of images from events and protests around the world.
MH17 trial opens
Four men, three Russians and one from eastern Ukraine, go on trial in absentia in the Netherlands on Monday accused of the murder of 298 people on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. The plans was shot down over Ukraine in 2014. The BBC, in an in-depth report, mentions unconfirmed Dutch reports that say there are 13 witnesses in the case whose identities will remain secret. Deutsche Welle also has a guide to the trial.
Harris backs Biden
Former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Sunday said that she is endorsing Joe Biden’s bid to become the party’s candidate to stand against president Donald Trump in November. CNN, CBS, USA Today and The Hill report.
North Korea fires missiles
The Guardian reports that North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast. Two short-range missiles were launched on 2 March after a three-month halt.
Sports roundup
Rugby: Scotland beat France 28-17 in Edinburgh on Sunday to end the visitors’ chances of a grand slam in the Six Nations tournament, the BBC reports. On Saturday England beat Wales 33-30 to keep their championship hopes alive. Highlights on the Six Nations official site. Football: Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, means Liverpool, who beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday, require just six points to win their first English league title for 30 years. F1: Formula One bosses are confident the Australian Grand Prix will go ahead next weekend, the Daily Mail reports. Badminton: PV Sindhu won the inaugural BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award. In 2019 she became the first Indian to win badminton World Championship gold.
53 washing hands songs
Bored Panda has a list of 53 songs you can sing to ensure you spend at least 20 seconds washing your hands as part of your coronavirus hygiene routine.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts