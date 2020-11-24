ITM has already carried out 1,705 covid checks

Although most employers may respect the health rules imposed in this period of health crisis, there are still some refractory. The ITM is carrying out checks, resulting thus far in 105 injunctions and three work stoppages.
There have so far been over 1m deaths worldwide, 273 in Luxembourg, according to the latest report from the health directorate. But this isn’t enough to worry some business leaders, who at times are denying covid-19-associated risks--in some cases, even endangering the health of their employees. That includes Julia (whose name has been changed here), who has worked for several years in a company with less than 10 employees,in the trade sector.
No contact person
“Our employer does not respect protective measures,” Julia says. "He doesn't put on a mask when he is near us." A boss who continues to kiss or shake hands with customers, sometimes surprised at their refusal, is not an advocate for teleworking. "For him, it doesn’t exist, covid is just a little flu," she adds. "It’s unacceptable. We aren’t protected.”
But she has trouble making herself heard. “We don't have a human resources manager, we are in direct contact with the boss. I think there are more controls in large companies than in small ones like ours,” she says.
Recently, an employee tested positive for covid-19 in her company, although the boss didn’t warn the other employees working near the individual on a daily basis. They learned it with surprise, a few days later, from the individual. This was too much for Julia, who decided to contact ITM anonymously. "I have an open file. I now take note of each unmasked appointment, as advised. I even managed to get a photo,” she says, hoping to advance things.
24 complaints lodged with ITM
Such a case seems rather rare according to Marco Boly, ITM director, although "we have complaints in this direction". The labour inspectorate has reportedly received only 24 "covid complaints", including those from both employees who do not feel sufficiently protected and employers whose employees do not follow instructions. Of course, not all employees decide to go to the labour inspectorate, however.
Between 20 April and 12 November, ITM carried out 1,705 checks as part of the fight against covid-19. These results in 105 injunctions to companies, which are asked to comply with standards, and three work stoppages. In the absence of regularisation, an administrative fine may be imposed and, in the case of a criminal offense, a report is drawn up and notified by the ITM director to the attention of the state prosecutor for criminal proceedings against the employer.
No covid-related fines or reports have yet been declared. Boly explains that if he does not respect the obligation to ensure the health and safety of his employees, in accordance with articles L. 312-1 and 312-2 of the labour code, the employer risks between eight days and six months in prison and a fine of between €251 and €25,000. On the contrary, an employee who endangers his health or that of his colleagues, as defined by Article L. 313-1 of the labour code, risks a fine of between €251 and €3,000.
“The majority of companies comply with the legislation,” states Boly, not indicating trends by industry or company size.
Right of withdrawal in the event of serious danger
But what can an employee like Julia, whose employer does not comply with protective measures, do while awaiting an ITM control or even sanctions? Not much, according to Boly, who advises contacting the worker in charge of protecting employees, if there is, if not the occupational doctor, the appropriate division of the health directorate or ITM. On the other hand, it is difficult to refuse to come to the office. "As long as no decision has been taken, it's [one] word against [the other]," he explains.
"In principle, the employee is not entitled to refuse his job for fear of the coronavirus,” explains Guy Castegnaro, a lawyer specialising in labour law. However, he mentions the right of withdrawal, enshrined in article 312-4 of the labour code. "The employee is entitled to leave his post in the event of serious, immediate and inevitable danger" without risking dismissal. Failure to comply with health measures by the employer falls within this framework, according to the lawyer, and could justify the refusal to work.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.