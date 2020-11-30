Jérôme Grandidier has passed away

Jérôme Grandidier, founder and president of Luxfactory, has passed away at the age of 50. He had been fighting covid-19 for several weeks.
Despite his hospitalisation, he still posted a message on Facebook on 13 November to praise the work of his teams and call on support for local businesses.
Originally from Nancy, Grandidier was a true serial entrepreneur. A graduate of ESTA Belfort and holding an MBA from Smartly, he began his career in Luxembourg in 1992 at Econocom. In 2002, he took control of SIT Group, which, from 2009, he transformed into Telecom Luxembourg Private Operator.
This was acquired in 2016 by the French group Nomotech.
Since then, Jérôme Grandidier chaired his Luxfactory consulting group, which specialised in change management, fundraising and digital transformation. Luxfactory, which has 60 employees, including 30 senior advisors, is also the organiser of the Luxembourg Village at CES in Las Vegas.
It was also Grandidier who had the idea in 2019 to launch a crypto-asset under the name of My Sardines.
He also participated in a number of startups via The Fund Factory.
A talented entrepreneur and father, Grandidier will be remembered as a man as jovial as he was friendly, who always shared a good word or encouragement.
The editorial staff of Delano and the Maison Moderne teams extend their sincere condolences to those close to him and to all of his colleagues.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.