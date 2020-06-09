Job security: Covid-19 made things worse

A quarter of Luxembourg residents felt less secure in their jobs as a result of the pandemic, while 13% had less money coming in, a survey has found.
TNS Ilres survey found that job security improved for 3.3% of respondents, stayed unchanged for 72% but worsened for 24.7%, according to figures published by Statec on 9 June.
The worse-off were people on short-time working, a state subsidy introduced in Luxembourg to avoid redundancies during the lockdown lull. In addition, people with secondary and tertiary education, Luxembourg and Portuguese nationals and generally people aged 35-54 were most fearful about losing their jobs. Also affected were people who work from home, people with larger homes (between 76-200 square metres) and people whose incomes did not change since the start of the pandemic.
Short-time working and loss of revenue from self-employed activities meant a loss in earnings for 13% of respondents, a proportion that was three times higher among the people most fearful about their jobs. 15% of respondents reported a deterioration in physical health and over a quarter (28%) reported mental health issues, proportions which doubled among those concerned about the security of their jobs.
“Covid-19 made things worse: the decrease in people’s income and ability to save money, and the decline in mental and physical health that took place since the beginning of the pandemic increased the probability of job insecurity,” the report author wrote.
75% on short-time working
According to Luxembourg’s economy ministry, as of 4 June 75% of the country’s workforce, equivalent to 351,561 employees, benefited from reduced hours short-time working schemes during the lockdown. In May, unemployment reached 6.9% with jobseeker numbers rising 31% compared to May 2019.