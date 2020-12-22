Jobseekers in Luxembourg in November 2020

The unemployment rate in Luxembourg remained high yet stable at 6.3% as of 30 November, national statistics bureau Statec and jobs agency Adem said on Monday.
The number of jobseekers increased by 188 (1%) compared to October 2020.
In November 2,459 residents newly registered with the jobs agency, an increase of 26 people or 1.1% compared to the same period in 2019. This is the first time since March that--year-on-year--the number of registrations has increased, Statec and the Adem said.
Compared to this time last year, the number of jobseekers has generally experienced a strong upward trend (+18.3%) and the number of non-resident jobseekers has gone up by 16.8%, from 2,358 in November 2019 to 2,755 at the end of November 2020.
The higher number of unemployed was mostly due to fewer people registered with Adem finding jobs than an increase in new jobseekers, the report said.
Available jobs posted at the agency were down to 6,567, -10% compared to November 2019.