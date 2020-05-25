Johnson defends Cummings; Trump blocks travel from Brazil

US death toll approaches 100,000; DeWine depoliticises masks; Bolsonaro’s hot dog bother; Netanyahu in court; and Arden keeps her cool. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Johnson faces backlash over Cummings
UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said that he believed his senior advisor, Dominic Cummings, had in every respect “acted responsibly and legally and with integrity” when he travelled 250 miles across the country to his parents’ home with his 4-year old child and wife, who was sick with covid-19. Revelations of the trip had sparked anger in the UK as it broke the government’s own advice at the time to “stay at home” under all but exceptional circumstances. Opposition leader Kier Starmer said Johnson’s defence of Cummings was “an insult to sacrifices made by the British people”. The Mail says there is “a furious Tory backlash” as MPs face the wrath of constituents who have suffered personal bereavement alone during lockdown. Laura Kuenssberg for the BBC says that Johnson’s attempt to close down the story “failed completely”. But the Telegraph points out what exceptions to the lockdown rules might have been used in Cummings’ defence. The Guardian, which broke the story with The Mirror, says Cummings may still face a police enquiry over a day trip to a beauty spot 30 miles from his parents’ home.
US death toll nears 100,000
The New York Times issued an iconic front page on Sunday as the death toll in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic approached 100,000. The page is simply a list of death notices and obituaries of some of the people whose lives were lost to the coronavirus pandemic. The newspaper explained that it wanted to mark the “grim milestone…in a way that conveyed both the vastness and the variety of lives lost.” Meanwhile, over the Memorial Day weekend, some people took it upon themselves to party on crowded lakes and beaches, according to Reuters, CNN and ABC News.
Ohio governor urges wearing of masks
Ohio’s Republican governor Mike DeWine on Sunday gave a clear indication that he wants citizens of the state to wear masks “not to protect yourself so much as to protect others”. DeWine said that wearing a mask, which appears to have been politicised in some quarters, is “not about whether you’re liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat.” DeWine was one of the first governors to impose a lockdown but did say earlier this month that his order to make masks compulsory in supermarkets had gone too far. CNBC and CNN have more.
Travel from Brazil to US suspended
A presidential order issued by Donald Trump on Sunday, and effective from 28 May, will deny entry to “all aliens” who were in Brazil two weeks prior to their attempted entry into the United States. The travel ban comes as Brazil became the world’s second worst affected country in terms of covid-19 infections. But an advisor on international affairs to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that “there is nothing specific against Brazil” in the decision. CNBC, Reuters and Time have more.
Hot dog trip turns sour for Bolsonaro
Meanwhile, Jair Bolsonaro faced anger from local residents in Brasilia when he went out to get a coke and a hot dog on the capital’s streets on Saturday night. Footage shared by Brazilian media showed people shouting “assassino” at the president and banging pots and pans in protest. The Guardian and Spanish football paper Marca, of all sources, have more.
Riot police break up Hong Kong rally
Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon and arrested 120 protesters during a rally in the Causeway Bay and Wan Chai districts of the city on Sunday. The protestors were demonstrating against China's plans to impose a new security law on the territory. Some 200 senior politicians from around the world have criticised China's plan. The BBC, Aljazeera and CNN have more. Meanwhile, White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien said on Sunday that the USA would be likely to impose sanctions on China if it implements the law, according to CNBC.
Netanyahu in court
Benjamin Netanyahu became the first serving leader of Israel to stand trial when he appeared in court on Sunday. He faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which Reuters says carry sentence of up to 10 years in jail. The BBC has a good explainer.
Hertz files for bankruptcy
Facing debt of around $19 billion and a fleet of close to 700,000 vehicles that have been idle during lockdowns, rental car icon Hertz on Friday filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, founded in 1918, was in the red to the tune of $58 million in 2019. Forbes, the FT and CBS report, while Bloomberg has a fascinating background explainer.
Football: Bayern and BVB win, Spain can resume
There were wins for the top two in the Bundesliga over the weekend as German football played its second round of matches since restrictions were lifted. Bayern Munich beat Frankfurt 5-2 to remain four points clear of Dortmund, who won 2-0 away at Wolfsburg. Timo Werner, an apparent transfer target for Liverpool, scored a hat-trick as third-placed Leipzig beat Mainz 5-0. The Guardian and BBC have roundups. Meanwhile, Spain’s La Liga may well resume on 8 June after lockdown rules were eased by prime minister Pedro Sanchez, says Marca and France24.
Arden keeps cool during quake
Footage of an interview on Monday morning with Jacinda Arden shows the New Zealand prime minister making light of an earthquake that appears to shake the room she was standing in at New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has indeed hit near Levin, a town about 90km from the capital. The Guardian and BBC have footage.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts