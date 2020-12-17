Join urban scavenger hunt, also from home

In honour of its 100th anniversary, natur & ëmwelt has published a new book and added features to its urban treasure hunt application.
Its “Actionbound” app now incorporates two more scavenger hunts, one of which can be done at home and has participants answer 50 nature- and environment-related questions. The answers can be worked out using the organisation’s "E Bléck an eis Natur vun A-Z" book, although they can equally be done without the help of the publication.
In another urban hunt, participants begin at the city park near the Kinnékswiss, and the app takes them through 18 missions and questions, many of which use indicators along the walk as part of the challenge.
The application can be downloaded through App Store or Google Play, or by using the QR codes located on the naturemwelt.lu