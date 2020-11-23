10 things to do this week

Josée Hansen and Pierre Reuter on 100.7 board

News Business 23.11.2020 Paperjam & Delano staff
Josée Hansen joins the board of the public radio station

Photo: Olivier Minaire/archives

The government council has approved the appointments of two new members to the board of directors of Radio 100.7. 

It has approved former journalist and editor of Lëtzebuerger Land, Josée Hansen, and lawyer Pierre Reuter. They replace Michèle Vallenthini and François Mousel, who recently resigned.

The board of directors is therefore composed of Véronique Faber, president; Tania Brugnoni, Jean-Marie Haensel, Dominique Hansen, Josée Hansen, Raphaël Kies, Pierre Reuter, Jacques Thill, Renée Wagener, Céline Flammang (government commissioner) and Laure Bourguignon (secretary of the board of directors).

This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano. 

