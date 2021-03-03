Josée Hansen joins ministry of culture

Former journalist and editor-in-chief of the weekly Lëtzebuerger Land, Josée Hansen joined the culture ministry on Monday.
Josée Hansen has just joined the ministry, where she has an 11-month fixed-term contract, in effect since Monday. It was on Instagram that she announced the news and her desire to "serve culture."
Last July, she had announced she was leaving the Land by “personal choice” after 24 years, where she had been editor-in-chief since April 2019. A renowned and respected cultural and political journalist, Hansen studied information and communication at the University of Provence Aix-Marseille, as well as at Paris II Assas, where she obtained a DESS (“Diplôme d'études supérieures spécialisées”) in journalism. She has been a member of the board of directors of Radio 100,7 for several weeks.
