Job postings at Luxembourg’s employment agency dropped by a quarter in July, while jobseeker numbers rose by a quarter.
Figures published by Adem on Thursday showed employers posted just 2,899 jobs last month, down 26% compared to July 2020. Compared to the previous month, the fall was a more graceful 3.5%.
Registered jobseeker numbers rose by 4,094 (26.1%) over a year to reach 19,762 on 31 July 2020. Adem explained that this growth was a result of a decline in the number of jobseekers finding work as opposed to new jobless cases.
While Adem did not explicitly mention the pandemic in its explanations, the figures would suggest the health crisis has had a significant impact on company recruitment and expansion plans.
Over the course of the year, the number of jobless residents receiving unemployment benefit rose 33.6%, falling just shy of 10,000 people.
The unemployment rate fell slightly from 6.8% in June to 6.6% in July. European statistics body Eurostat has yet to release July unemployment rates for other member states. However, in June 2002, it recorded that the average unemployment rate in the EU area was 7.8%.