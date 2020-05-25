Just 43% of 800 Chargy stations running: gov

345 Chargy electric vehicle charging stations are currently operational and at least 186 more and expected to be installed this year, Green party cabinet ministers have said.
The government outlined a network of 800 charging stations in legislation that was adopted in February 2016. The updated figures were provided by François Bausch, the transport minister, and Claude Turmes, the energy minister, in a pair of responses to parliamentary questions.
Park-and-rides
Answering the LSAP MPs Yves Cruchten and Georges Engel, Bausch and Turmes said on 22 May that 79 out of the 400 charging stations planned for park-and-ride facilities have been installed by electric distribution network operators (such as Creos and Sudstroum). So far, Chargy terminals are running at 13 sites in 11 municipalities.
“The distribution network operators expect that all park-and-ride sites currently operational should be equipped with Chargy stations by the end of 2020,” Bausch and Turmes wrote.
There are 65 park-and-rides in the grand duchy, according to government data, which means at least 52 additional Chargy terminals should be online this year.
Public parking facilities
Bausch and Turmes stated that 266 of 400 planned charging stations in public parking sites run by local councils have been installed by electric distribution network operators. Chargy terminals are operational in 93 out of 102 communes in Luxembourg, the ministers reported.
Installation for 82 other charging stations are current in the works. Agreements between the electric distribution network operators and local councils have been found for a further 45 charging stations, but have yet to be formally signed.
Answering the Green party MPs Carlo Back and François Benoy, the ministers said on Friday that there are no firm plans for the final 7 charging stations projected for local council sites. Bausch and Turmes reported that:
“The main reasons for this delay are, on the one hand, the lack of a concrete proposal by the municipality in question for the location of the terminals having been communicated to the distribution network operator concerned, and on the other hand, technical constraints in terms of the transmission of electricity that does not permit the installation of the terminals at the requested location. It is envisaged that all ‘Chargy’ terminals for which an agreement with the municipalities has been found will also be operational before the end of 2020.”
Bausch and Turmes said that Chargy stations can charge two electric vehicles at the same time.