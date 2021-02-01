Kamel Amroune no longer Farvest CEO

As Paperjam reported on Friday, Docler has ended Kamel Amroune's tenure as head of Farvest, the communications and events company behind the biggest local tech show, ICT Spring.
Amroune has been out of Farvest Holding since 18 January, according to the commercial register. The representative said: “The new leadership will be announced soon.”
A page is turned in the history of this well-known communications company, two and a half years after the departure of Fabien Amoretti, who sold his shares at the end of June 2018 to Docler Holding.
Originally from Longwy, Amroune joined Farvest in 2007 with a degree in service marketing, and helped organise conferences, hackathons and business meetings to develop the IT community in Luxembourg.
The latest published accounts (2019) show losses carried forward of more than €130,000 and capital contributions not remunerated by securities for €2.59m. In a difficult context for communication companies, this is what prompted Docler to want to reorganise the company.
Amroune and his teams had managed the feat of organising an ICT Spring anyway, last fall, despite covid-19.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.
Updated, 1 January, 1:10pm, with company comment that new leadership is pending