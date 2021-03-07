KCIT wants you for a virtual triathlon

Popular annual fundraiser Kick Cancer Into Touch (KCIT) is taking its sporty challenge online and giving it a new twist this year with a virtual triathlon.
For the past 20 years, the KCIT team raised up to €15,000 per year for local cancer organisations through a touch rugby tournament and golf day--until 2020 when the pandemic hit.
“With the new social distancing norm, I wanted to find a way to keep supporting the charities we partner with and nudge people to keep fit and enjoy the outdoors. This idea came from a chat with my daughter as we cycled around our commune,” KCIT co-founder Joe Lister told Delano.
To take part in the virtual triathlon, people need to record a swim, a bike ride and a walk or run, from 27 May to 10 June 2021. “If they choose to do it in one shot, then kudos to them! I will be doing all in one day with my daughter with breaks between each event,” said Lister.
In a bid to attract as many participants as possible, there are three levels of difficulty:
- Social: a trip to the pool, a cycle and a run or walk;
- Champion: a swim of 1.5 kilometre, a 40-kilometre bike ride and 10-kilometre run;
- Iron: a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre bike ride and 42-kilometre run.
Anyone wishing to participate in the virtual triathlon is urged to get prepared, by training and booking their bike in for a service. Upon completion, they can send a message to KCIT, record it on Garmin and send a screenshot, or add it to the Strava KCIT event page.
People can sign up to the challenge on Facebook at Virtual Triathlon Kick Cancer Into Touch 2021. All funds raised this year will go to Omega Haus, a palliative care home in Luxembourg-Hamm. Fundraising can be logged on this dedicated Facebook page.
Lister is partnering with local businesses to establish prizes, though he points out: “Each person that takes part will win the award of a better quality of fitness.”