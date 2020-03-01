10 things to do this week

Key industries compromised by coronavirus in Wuhan

News Business 01.03.2020 Katharina Buchholz/Statista
Pictured: A manufacturing robot is seen during a trade show, 10 May 2019. Photo credit: Humphery/Shutterstock.com

According to data by analysts BCA, industry locations found in Wuhan – the epicenter of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak – are heavily geared towards the automotive industries.

The epidemic that has brought life and industry to a halt in many places in the country is expected to compromise economies around the world that depend on merchandise and industrial parts from China. 

China is the biggest manufacturing hub in the world and its exports are ubiquitous. In Wuhan specifically, technology products and those important for the chemical and health care industries are also being produced.

As a result of the disease, Chinese, Asian and global GDPs are expected to suffer.

This chart shows key industries located in Wuhan, China, and surrounding areas

This article and chart originally appeared on the blog of Statista, a data firm, and are republished with permission.

