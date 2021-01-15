Kinga Rose releases debut single

The Luxembourg-based Hungarian born singer-songwriter’s ‘If I can ́t breathe’ is out on various platforms.
Kinga Rose, who has been developing her solo project in Luxembourg over the last couple of years, released her solo single on 15 January. Rose, who has been helped by The Grund Club and a slew of producers and arrangers in Luxembourg, describes herself as a “piano based singer-songwriter range from Kate Bush to Tori Amos, Carole King and many others.
The first single is part of her debut album, Vision, which includes string arrangements by Ivan Boumans and Pol Belardi and production by Lata Gouveia and Charles Stoltz. The album, due for release later in the year, also features guest appearances by Ernie Hammes, Anik Schwall, Sarah Candle, and Marcelo Woloski (Snarky Puppy).
‘If I can ́t breathe’ is available on all online platforms. Watch the teaser video here.