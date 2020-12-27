Kirchberg’s changing face: three projects on the horizon

Luxembourg’s Kirchberg is known as a business district and seat of the European institutions. The area is undergoing constant change and will continue doing so in 2021.
The Fonds Kirchberg--founded in 1961 and charged with developing the Kirchberg plateau--is overseeing works on several projects, including the ones listed below.
Transport hub
Located near the Serra roundabout and Luxexpo in Kirchberg, the “Pôle d’échange rond-point Serra” transport hub will finally open in the spring of 2021, after construction delays in 2020.
The development includes a bus station (already operational), a car park over five levels with 595 parking spaces, and two office buildings.
Talks with potential tenants are still ongoing, said the Fonds Kirchberg, which manages the project, but a small Cactus Shoppi supermarket and Kaempff-Kohler deli are already confirmed.
Avenue Kennedy-Parc des Trois Glands bridge
Materials tests for a pedestrian and cycling bridge linking avenue John F. Kennedy with the Trois Glands park will begin in February 2021. The bridge is designed to blend into the wooded area and must meet environmental criteria to limit wildlife disruption.
Four metres of the bridge will be built at the start of 2021 to allow for any final adjustments before works properly begin in the autumn. The bridge is expected to open in 2023 after 18 months of construction.
Grünewald revamp
While the development of the Grünewald district between rue Edward Steichen and rue Charles Bernhoeft is still a while away, a citizen consultation will be held in the spring of 2021 to discuss the design of a 9,200m2 square that will sit in the middle of a new hotel, co-working spaces, flats, shops and restaurants.
The site is currently used as a park and community garden. Some of this will have to disappear with the arrival of the new buildings, and developers want locals to have a say on the future of the public space.
This article originally appeared in the 2021 Forecast edition of Delano released on 16 December.