Kirchberg’s progress through the photographic lens

With Luxembourg City’s Kirchberg district undergoing near constant change, photographer Marc Theis captures the business hub’s development in a new book.
The Fonds Kirchberg--which oversees development in the area--regularly commissions professional photographers to capture the district’s changing cityscape. The 2019 collection--photographed by Theis--has just been released under the title (in)Progress.
Although originally from Dudelange, Theis has lived in Hanover, Germany, since 1976 thus bringing something of a newcomer’s eye to the project. The book is divided into four sections: architecture, construction, transport and mobility, and parcs and nature.
In his pictures, Theis captures different stages of building sites alongside newly finished buildings in a mix of styles contrasting with the architecture of decades past
Texts in German, English and Luxembourgish--translated into French--by Bernd Künne, Anabel Witry, Heiner Monheim, Philip Birget and Luc Marteling round off the work.
An exhibition of the pictures is planned for July 2021 at the national library in Kirchberg. The book (in)Progress, published by Fonds Kirchberg, is available for €30 by emailing [email protected]
This article was initially published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.