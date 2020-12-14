Kleos to open Denver office in 2021

Luxembourg data-as-a-service startup Kleos continues its global expansion after opening an engineering office in Colorado’s “Aerospace Alley”.
The new Denver office, where four people will work from Q1 of 2021, was announced on Monday. CEO Andy Bowyer said the decision was made after the firm was “struck by Colorado’s wealth of aerospace talent and innovation.”
“Colorado is home to the second largest space economy in the US, and we know Kleos will thrive here because of our talent pool and rich business ecosystem,” said Eric Hiraga, Executive Director for Denver Economic Development & Opportunity.
In the state there are some 57,830 people employed in the aerospace industry, working across more than 500 companies and suppliers providing space-related products and services.
Kleos successfully launched its first cluster of four satellites (KSM1) on 7 November 2020. Commissioning of the satellites is in progress. The second cluster, Polar Vigilance Mission (KSF1), will be launched under contract with Spaceflight Inc. on the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled for mid-2021.
Kleos’ satellites detect and geolocate maritime radio frequency transmissions to provide global activity-based intelligence, enhancing the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of governments and commercial entities when Automatic Identification System (AIS) is defeated, imagery unclear or targets out of patrol range.
Kleos is one of a handful of newspace companies that were attracted to Luxembourg following the 2016 launch of the Space Resources strategy to diversify the country's economic activity.