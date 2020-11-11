Kleos raises €12 million for next space missions

Luxembourg newspace firm Kleos has raised an additional €12 million following the launch of its scouting mission satellites into orbit on Saturday.
The financing comes after Kleos’ successful KSM1s launch, on 7 November. “Kleos is now well financed to execute a launch of the second cluster of satellites, Polar Vigilance mission (KSF1) in mid-2021, and to develop its third cluster of satellites (KSF2), targeted to be in orbit before the end of 2021,” the firm said in a press statement issued on Wednesday.
Firm CEO Andy Bowyer said he was pleased that his company’s potential had been recognised by professional investors.
Kleos, which was founded in 2017, is a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data provider, offering activity-based intelligence and data as a service.