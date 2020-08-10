Klin: Can dry-cleaning be eco-responsible?

Since its started, Luxembourg dry cleaning company Klin has implemented a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) strategy. Co-founder and partner Antoine Hron explains.
Corporate social responsibility is not just a commitment reserved for the largest structures. One example is Klin, a young Luxembourg company with around 15 employees which, from its beginnings in 2017, decided to implement a CSR strategy. This is now part of its trademark, as is the delivery and return of clothing to the office or to customers' homes.
“The results are positive, because in fewer than three years we have been able to make a real name for ourselves in the dry cleaning market,” explains Antoine Hron, co-founder and partner of the Foetz-based company.
The market challenger arrived with a different offer and philosophy from the segment leaders and “this strategy has clearly enabled us to quickly gain market share, especially among corporates who are also looking to improve their CSR policy “. A win-win situation, in short.
The dry-cleaner, a bad track record when it comes to sustainability
The dry-cleaning industry is one of the most resource-intensive industries, particularly in terms of water, but also and above all in terms of environmentally toxic substances such as perchloroethylene.
And then there is the plastic that covers clean clothes. Klin uses a compostable material made 100% from potatoes.
This search for an environmentally friendly alternative is therefore successful, but it comes at a price. The “green plastic film”, for example, costs three to four times more than its conventional equivalent. “At the moment, access to these more environmentally friendly products is generally to the detriment of our wallet,” says Hron.
On the other hand, technical or process constraints can be quickly resolved, according to the manager, who assures that “we are well aware that we can always do better”.
Klin has not joined any group or association specialising in CSR, but says it is trying to follow the new data issued by IMS Luxembourg and the INDR. The company has not quantified the cost of its CSR approach since it has been implemented at its inception in 2017. And to entrepreneurs who are hesitating to take the CSR step, Hron recommends “to go for it, because, beyond discussions and the need to respect natural resources, the ecological argument is taking more and more place in the customer's choice/purchase process”.
This article was originally published on Paperjam.lu