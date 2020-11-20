Kneip victim of cyber-attack

Financial services provider Kneip on 19 November was victim of a cyber-attack but says there is no evidence any data was leaked.
The company works with fund managers and administrators around the world to aggregate, format, and disseminate fund data and reporting documents.
“Precautionary measures were swiftly taken to contain the issue,” Kneip said in a statement on Friday. “We have informed our customers and continue to be in constant contact with them.”
Kneip has informed the police and Luxembourg’s financial services regulator, the CSSF, of the incident.
Software company Check Point in its mid-year report said the number of cyber-attacks globally had gone up from 5,000 a week in February to around 200,000 in May and June as hackers try to exploit systems' vulnerabilities, for example, because of people working from home.
Anti-virus provider McAfee in a covid-19 threats analysis reported a 630% increase in attacks against cloud services in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the year before. It also registered 375 malware threats per minute in Q1.