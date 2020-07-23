Kox named internal security minister

There will be a government cabinet reshuffle involving defence and internal security portfolios.
Henri Kox (Green party) will be promoted from deputy internal security to internal security minister. At the same time, Kox will give up his post as deputy defence minister.
The incumbent internal security minister, François Bausch (Green party), will retain his other cabinet posts, namely those of deputy prime minister, defence minister, and mobility and public works minister.
A government press release issued on 23 July stated:
“Consequently, the two ministers will lead their respective ministries in their own right; there will be no more deputy ministers.
“This reshuffle will allow the two ministers to have a better distribution of powers and a greater concentration on their respective fields.”
Bausch has served as the defence, mobility and public works, and internal security minister since December 2018. He previously was infrastructure and sustainable development minister, from 2013 to 2018, and an MP, from 1989 to 2013.
Kox was named housing minister, deputy defence minister and deputy internal security minister in December 2019. He previously served as an MP, from 2004 to 2019, and as mayor of Remich, from 2009 to 2017.
The government announcement said that Kox would continue on the projects started by Bausch, “in particular the massive recruitment drive for the police, modernisation of police infrastructure and executing the overhaul of the Grand Ducal Police’s police file system”.
The reshuffle will formally be put to the cabinet in September.