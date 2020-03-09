KPMG set to elect new managing partner

KPMG Luxembourg partners are set to elect a new managing partner this Friday.
As Paperjam reports, the partners will decide on the candidate from the three identified in an earlier round. These candidates include Philippe Meyer, who has held the role of managing partner for the last four years, and who serves as president of Luxembourg’s external auditors’ association, the “Institut des réviseurs d'entreprises” (IRE); Thierry Ravasio, current head of people for the firm, and also of its audit branch; and tax associate, David Capocci, head of alternative investments, who arrived in February 2017 from Deloitte.
Paperjam added that “four years ago, the einternal election at KPMG was marked by a close and lively internal confrontation” between Meyer, its current managing partner, and its former and outgoing one, Georges Bock.
Selecting a leader is part and parcel for the other Big Four as well, as mandates run four years. EY Luxembourg announced in December that Olivier Coekelbergs will succeed Alain Kinsch as country managing partner, effective 1 July.
PwC renewed the mandate for John Parkhouse in December 2018, while at Deloitte Luxembourg John Psaila took over the role as managing partner from Yves Francis as of 1 June 2018.