Label paves way for Lux restaurant sector reopening

The federation of restaurateurs and hotels has issued new guidelines and a quality label in a bid to restore confidence in the sector once Luxembourg gives the greenlight to reopen.
Horesca’s “Safe to Serve” label focuses on conviviality while respecting the safety of staff and customers. Supported by the economy ministry, the middle classes and tourism ministry and chamber of commerce, it forms part of a strategy for a sustainable resumption of activities.
Horesca has published a guide, listing health recommendations for hotels and places serving food and drinks when covid-19 lockdown is eased.
To receive the label, members have to meet at least four criteria:
- registration of the establishment with the government commissioner for quality, fraud and food safety;
- compliance with good hygiene practices and HACCP principles;
- compliance with the government’s covid-19 instructions;
- the implementation of all the necessary steps to guarantee the maximum possible safety of customers, guests and employees (social distancing, wearing of masks, etc.).
On Monday, Luxembourg entered its second phase of easing lockdown measures with all shops, hairdressers and beauty salons permitted to reopen. Restaurants have not been allowed to open since emergency measures were reintroduced on 16 March. They may, however, operate take-away and home delivery services.