Ladurée Luxembourg files for bankruptcy

Ladurée Luxembourg declared bankruptcy on 12 June, the latest business to fold as a result of covid-19 closures.
Founded in Paris in 1862, the parent company opened its first shop in Luxembourg ten years ago, well before the tearoom followed on rue des Capucins in 2016.
Run by David Holder and Vincent Tucci, the company had a number of debts even before the pandemic.
According to a 2018 balance sheet, losses carried forward amounted to more than €2 million to which €4.1 million in debts had to be added.
Rumours first began to circulate of a possible closure when 20 shops in Luxembourg City centre closed, as a result of the bankruptcy of holding company FCPE.
This article was translated from an article published on Paperjam.lu