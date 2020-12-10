Landewyck Building renovation well underway

The iconic former HQ and production plant of the local tobacco company is being transformed into a modern office space.
Built in 1937, the Landewyck Building has dominated the landscape around rue Hollerich for over 80 years. Now, as the tobacco company readies for a move to its new production site at Fridhaff, near Diekirch (which should be operational in 2022), the former headquarters and processing plant near the station is being completely renovated and restored.
Architects Belvedere Architecture have been charged with the redesign and have managed to retain the character of the historic building. All refurbishment work will be carried out in line with current listed building requirements. So, for instance, the historic floor will be extensively refurbished to preserve character and provide contrast to the modern furnishings. It will be barrier-free throughout to provide universal accessibility and the architects promise to offer tenants state-of-the-art working conditions. And large windows will provide plenty of natural light, say the designers.
The interior offices will offer tenants state-of-the-art working conditions. Illustration: Belvedere Architecture/Landimmo Real Estate
“Inspired by the Bauhaus style and sleek design, the Landewyck Building has a fascinating historic charm. As a listed building, it makes the link between the era of industrial urbanisation and the current trend towards modern office spaces,” says Belvedere Architecture managing director Patrick Meyer.
When completed, in the second quarter of 2022, the flagship building will house some 5,500m2 of office space spread over four floors.
And the area at the back of the building will be home to a park, featuring an elongated water basin that is designed to provide a relaxing ambience for office workers.
Professional tenant support is being handled by Landimmo Real Estate, which is renting out spaces of between 408m2 and 2,400m2.
The building will be the flagship location in the new Parc Landewyck office and housing estate in Hollerich. Illustration: Belvedere Architecture/Landimmo Real Estate