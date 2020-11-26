Last chance to join annual Red Cross Bazaar

The annual Red Cross bazaar, this year “on tour”, ends on 29 November, so there’s still time to take part.
It takes more than a health crisis to undermine the enthusiasm of Red Cross volunteers and staff members. The big annual Bazaar was moved to a digital format this year. Not without success, says Manou Hoss, the local president. “I think the motto is enthusiasm. Both at the level of the teams that organized the event but also for sponsors and supporters, who stood by us through the process. Together we were able to imagine a different kind of Bazaar, which was successful,” she says.
In the context of the current health crisis, where things change from one day to the next, those responsible for the Bazaar knew that some events could and had to be cancelled. This will unfortunately be the case for the pop-up stores that were supposed to open this weekend at the Royal Hamilius. “We want to act responsibly and stand in solidarity with the government, which is calling for fewer outings and social contacts,” the president says. “Sure, businesses can stay open, but our events are also places where we meet, discuss, interact…In the current context we didn’t think this was appropriate. We knew that risk existed.”
The Bazaar will end on 29 November. And if you haven’t had a chance to look at it yet, it’s not too late. There are still three main opportunities to make a contribution.
Art auction
First of all, “by simply making a donation via the Bazaar website. It’s simple and effective.”
Then, everyone is invited to take part in the “Red Cross Christmas tree” intiative. The prize pool should allow for children that are less fortunate to be able to choose gifts for themselves. “So it’s very personal and not just a distribution of random gifts,” explains Hoss.
Finally, there’s the Arts Work project, an auction of works by Luxembourg artists. Everyone can submit an offer through a sealed bid. If you have an eye on a particular piece of art, it might be yours with a nice bid and a bit of luck, all while supporting the Red Cross’ activities. The last bids will be accepted on Sunday 29 November at 6pm.
