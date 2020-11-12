Launch of world’s largest repository on space

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) announced on Thursday the world’s largest repository focused on 70 years of space achievement, boasting over 50,000 digital papers on the topic.
The IAF digital library, showcasing the international cooperation and achievements in the history of space, covers all disciplines in the field.
In addition to including cutting-edge papers, the library aims to be a site to facilitate research, publication and e-learning not just amongst the space community, but also for media, young learners, policy-makers and more.
Transparency and public release of scientific research data in the space sector is outlined in the Artemis Accords, which Luxembourg signed as one of eight founding partner countries on 13 October.
Click here to learn more about the IAF digital library.