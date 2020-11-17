Legaltech Predictice wins Foyer contract after Arendt & BSP deals

Should we litigate? And what are the chances of winning it? And how much could it cost us? After having already convinced two Luxembourg law firms, the French legaltech Predictice has signed on the insurer Foyer.
Predictive had already convinced two local law firms, Arendt and BSP, that its judicial decision analysis technology could help them find legal methods or determine how case law is positioned, even very concretely with judgments and other legal rulings.
Jurisprudence is the legal stream that prevails in all cases of the same kind, as the courts and tribunals issue rulings over time. The French legaltech says that its intelligence system is capable of analysing two million decisions per second... but you have to have the decisions, hence the interest, bit by bit, of having clients in Luxembourg, whether they are lawyers or insurers, to feed its database.
In a press release issued on Monday, Foyer stated that it “intends to participate in the creation of this first search engine specific to the Luxembourg legal field, while enriching it with the insurance data at its disposal.”
The Luxembourg insurer said the partnership “is a question of improving its processes, while continuing the deployment of its innovation strategy. There is no doubt that the Predictice tool will be a valuable ally for Foyer’s legal experts, enabling them to simplify document searches, facilitate arguments by supporting them with similar cases and thus shorten claims processing times, to the benefit of both the company and its clients.”
Foyer Group noted that it “has entered into several collaborations with technology startups in recent years, including Finologee, Chatlayer, Lingua Custodia and Data Robot”.
