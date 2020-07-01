Lenert & Bettel to address uptick in active cases

Luxembourg’s prime minister and health minister are expected to discuss an alarming jump in coronavirus infections when they give a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Xavier Bettel (DP) and Paulette Lenert (LSAP) will speak in a televised press conference at 3pm, available in Luxembourgish, French and sign language.
The timing comes as the rate of active infections in Luxembourg picks up. According to health ministry figures, on Monday there were 191 cases, up from 152 the day before. The number had been on a more or less constant downward trajectory since 1 April when it peaked at 2,330. The rate of infection fell despite an easing of lockdown restrictions and since 26 May, the number of active infections has remained below 100. On 7 June the number of active infections dropped to its lowest number yet at 27. But, over the past ten days, there has been a steady growth. The number of deaths has remained stable at 110 since 26 May, according to the ministry data charts.
Speaking to RTL on Monday, Lenert credited some of the recent rise to a large party, however she admitted the fact there were scattered unconnected cases was a cause for concern.
This provoked further anxiety and uncertainty when on Monday, public schools merged their A and B cohorts of students who had previously been separated into 'bubbles' to ensure a social distance between learners in classrooms.
Responding to a parliamentary question on Monday, education minister Claude Meisch (DP) reported that nine pupils and two teachers had tested positive for coronavirus since schools reopened in stages in May. On Tuesday, he told parliament that formal quarantine had been imposed on 45 students in two high schools after eight students tested positive.
At primary school level, 4 teachers and 98 pupils in 4 communes have been self-isolating--33 pupils were at risk after attending a photo session for a local football clubs, RTL Luxembourg reports.
The press conference will be shown on the government’s YouTube channel here.