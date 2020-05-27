Lenert to face Reuter in live interview

Following her live chat with Xavier Bettel, Maison Moderne’s Nathalie Reuter will put health minister Paulette Lenert on the spot this Thursday.
Close to four months since taking up her cabinet post, health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) has been in the spotlight more than she could have imagined. She has received praise in many quarters for her initial handling of the health crisis and the consistently calm way in which she has briefed the media.
But eleven weeks after the government introduced general confinement rules, there has also been some criticism of the way Lenert and other ministers have handled communication and transparency about the science and models they are using to determin deconfinement strategy.
The health minister will be answering questions from Maison Moderne’s director of editorial development, Nathalie Reuter, in a Paperjam Club live chat this Thursday, Like the interview she conducted with prime minister Xavier Bettel earlier this month, the chat will be in Luxembourgish but will be simultaneously translated into English and French--viewers can select which version they wish to watch.
If you missed the chat with Bettel, you can catch up with it here:
The live chat is open to anyone living in Luxembourg. Viewers will also be able to pose questions in English, French or Luxembourgish. To register for the event, for free, follow this link.