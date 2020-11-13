Lenert remains most popular politician in Lux

Luxembourg’s health minister, on the front line in the fight against covid-19, was voted the country’s favourite politician.
Paulette Lenert (LSAP), who also serves as minister of consumer protection and secretary of state for social security, secured 90% of the vote, according to the latest edition of the Politmonitor survey carried out by TNS Ilres on behalf of Luxembourg Wort and RTL.
Lenert joined the government in December 2018, one year before the first cases appeared. At that time she was already in charge of consumer protection, but also of cooperation and humanitarian action, but not yet health. Just one year ago, she had only 29% of the vote.
Compared to last July, her popularity remains stable at 90%. This stability is somewhat contradictory with the drop in public opinion of confidence in the government's management of the pandemic. Only 60% of voters now believe that the job is well done, compared to 90% in the first wave.
Wiseler (CSV) does better than Bausch
For a long time the darling of the Luxembourgers, Jean Asselborn (LSAP) passes from the second to the third place with 78% of favourable opinions (-7). He was overtaken by Xavier Bettel (DP) with a score of 82% (nevertheless down 1 point). The leading trio widens the gap with its pursuers: the fourth, Romain Schneider (LSAP) shows a performance of only 61%.
The most popular opposition politician was Claude Wiseler (CSV) in seventh position with a score of 52%. That is 4 points better than current mobility and defence minister François Bausch (Déi Greng). With a 22% favorable opinion, the Greens appear as the big losers in the autumn edition of the poll. In contrast to DP (39%) and LSAP (38%), its coalition partners. As for the opposition, it does not benefit from the health crisis.
